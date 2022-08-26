Popular writer apologizes for discriminatory remarks against female politicians
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- A right-wing author has apologized after he said two well-known politicians of the ruling People Power Party are not enough to give the party an image of "youthfulness" and "beautiful women."
E Ji-sung, best-selling author and the husband of renowned billiard player Cha Yu-ram, made the remarks during a lecture at the PPP's workshop Thursday, stressing that the party needs a complete makeover of its image usually associated with old men.
E said he advised his wife to join the PPP to give it such a makeover because two leading female PPP politicians -- Rep. Bae Hyun-jin and former four-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won -- are beautiful and women but are not enough to revamp the party's image, and so is first lady Kim Keon-hee.
Cha joined the PPP in May.
After the lecture, Bae and Na protested, saying the remarks undermine women in politics.
"Who says to the first lady and those who are elected by the people to form a young and beautiful group of four women?" Bae wrote on her Facebook page.
Na also said E's comments are problematic in that they judge women based on "appearance" and image regardless of their "political ability."
Later Thursday, E issued an apology, saying he will be more careful with his words.
PPP's interim leader Joo Ho-young also expressed regret to reporters, saying E intended to give advice on the party's image, though some of his remarks were inappropriate.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
Singer Psy's company under probe over death of water concert worker
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins 3 tln won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt
-
Yoon, first lady report 7.6 billion won in personal assets
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
-
178 people nabbed for selling, buying marijuana