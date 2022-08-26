Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Summary of inter-Korean news this week

All News 16:00 August 26, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

State panel confirms massacre of S. Korean civilians by leftists during Korean War

SEOUL -- A state reconciliation panel said Thursday that more than 130 South Korean civilians were massacred by North Koreans and people close to the North in a southwestern region during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The mass killings of 133 civilians at the hands of local leftists and North Korean partisans occurred in Yeongam, a South Jeolla Province county about 410 kilometers south of Seoul, from August 1950 to November of the same year, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Court rules in favor of veterans seeking compensation from N.K. leader over 2002 skirmish

SEOUL -- A Seoul court has ruled in favor of veterans in a damage suit they filed against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the injuries they suffered in a deadly inter-Korean naval skirmish near the sea border in 2002, officials said.

The conflict occurred near the South's front-line island of Yeonpyeong on June 29, 2002, as two North Korean patrol boats crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border, and launched a surprise attack on the South's Chamsuri-357 warship.
