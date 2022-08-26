Summary of inter-Korean news this week
State panel confirms massacre of S. Korean civilians by leftists during Korean War
SEOUL -- A state reconciliation panel said Thursday that more than 130 South Korean civilians were massacred by North Koreans and people close to the North in a southwestern region during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The mass killings of 133 civilians at the hands of local leftists and North Korean partisans occurred in Yeongam, a South Jeolla Province county about 410 kilometers south of Seoul, from August 1950 to November of the same year, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
------------
Court rules in favor of veterans seeking compensation from N.K. leader over 2002 skirmish
SEOUL -- A Seoul court has ruled in favor of veterans in a damage suit they filed against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the injuries they suffered in a deadly inter-Korean naval skirmish near the sea border in 2002, officials said.
The conflict occurred near the South's front-line island of Yeonpyeong on June 29, 2002, as two North Korean patrol boats crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border, and launched a surprise attack on the South's Chamsuri-357 warship.
