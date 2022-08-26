Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 August 26, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 22 -- S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise

Seoul's 'audacious plan' entirely consistent with U.S. approach toward N. Korea: State

23 -- N. Korea touts close ties with Russia on anniv. of late leader's trip to Far East

24 -- U.S. continues to coordinate efforts to denuclearize N. Korea with allies: State Dept.

25 -- N. Korea reports 4 new suspected COVID-19 cases after declaring victory in antivirus fight

S. Korea holds first policy meeting on N.K. human rights in over 2 years

26 -- N. Korea claims recent fever outbreak caused by flu, not coronavirus
