DP completes controversial 'bulletproof' charter revision
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) revised its charter Friday to allow the cancellation of party membership suspension for those indicted for corruption charges amid criticism it is aimed at protecting upcoming party chair Lee Jae-myung.
The charter had originally mandated membership suspension for those who are indicted on corruption charges. But with the revision, the DP can now cancel membership suspension if it determines the indictment is politically motivated.
The move came despite criticism that the proposals are intended to prevent the membership suspension of former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and expand his influence within the party. But pro-Lee lawmakers argue the amendment is a measure to protect all party members from what they call politically motivated probes by the prosecution.
Lee, currently under investigation over corruption allegations, is an overwhelming front-runner in the DP's leadership race and is widely expected to be elected as the new leader in a national convention set for Sunday.
