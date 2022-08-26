NHIS 10,000 UP 110

DB INSURANCE 60,600 DN 1,100

LOTTE 40,650 UP 550

DongwonInd 231,000 DN 1,500

HyundaiMtr 193,500 UP 1,500

AmoreG 34,850 UP 150

GS E&C 30,900 UP 250

LotteChilsung 156,000 DN 500

GC Corp 159,500 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 586,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,790 UP 170

POSCO Holdings 249,000 DN 1,500

GCH Corp 19,050 0

SLCORP 35,800 DN 450

Yuhan 57,000 0

SamsungElec 60,000 UP 300

LS 67,200 UP 700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES149500 UP4500

HITEJINRO 30,500 UP 250

DOOSAN 85,400 DN 1,300

DL 68,600 UP 2,100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,800 DN 1,100

ShinhanGroup 36,350 DN 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,150 UP 50

KIA CORP. 78,900 DN 200

CJ LOGISTICS 121,500 DN 500

Meritz Insurance 37,300 DN 350

ORION Holdings 14,850 DN 200

KCC 305,000 UP 1,500

SKBP 71,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 48,900 UP 1,900

CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,900 DN 1,350

SamsungF&MIns 196,500 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,250 DN 150

Kogas 45,900 UP 550

Hanwha 31,300 UP 50

Youngpoong 608,000 UP 8,000

DB HiTek 46,500 UP 1,800

CJ 78,000 DN 1,200

SK hynix 95,100 UP 1,000

(MORE)