KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NHIS 10,000 UP 110
DB INSURANCE 60,600 DN 1,100
LOTTE 40,650 UP 550
DongwonInd 231,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 193,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 34,850 UP 150
GS E&C 30,900 UP 250
LotteChilsung 156,000 DN 500
GC Corp 159,500 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 586,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,790 UP 170
POSCO Holdings 249,000 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 19,050 0
SLCORP 35,800 DN 450
Yuhan 57,000 0
SamsungElec 60,000 UP 300
LS 67,200 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES149500 UP4500
HITEJINRO 30,500 UP 250
DOOSAN 85,400 DN 1,300
DL 68,600 UP 2,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,800 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 36,350 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,150 UP 50
KIA CORP. 78,900 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 121,500 DN 500
Meritz Insurance 37,300 DN 350
ORION Holdings 14,850 DN 200
KCC 305,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 71,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,900 UP 1,900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,900 DN 1,350
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,250 DN 150
Kogas 45,900 UP 550
Hanwha 31,300 UP 50
Youngpoong 608,000 UP 8,000
DB HiTek 46,500 UP 1,800
CJ 78,000 DN 1,200
SK hynix 95,100 UP 1,000
