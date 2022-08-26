KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaihanElecWire 1,915 UP 75
Hyundai M&F INS 32,400 DN 1,000
Daesang 23,000 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,615 DN 165
LX INT 42,250 UP 1,450
DongkukStlMill 13,900 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,050 UP 200
Shinsegae 223,500 UP 2,000
Nongshim 303,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 51,900 DN 300
Hyosung 75,300 DN 400
KAL 26,350 UP 150
LG Corp. 83,100 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 163,500 DN 3,000
Boryung 10,450 UP 50
Daewoong 24,750 UP 50
TaekwangInd 848,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,940 UP 10
KPIC 126,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,610 UP 40
SKC 125,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 24,750 UP 100
Ottogi 492,000 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,910 UP 65
HtlShilla 73,000 DN 800
HDSINFRA 6,570 UP 870
SamsungHvyInd 6,150 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 111,500 0
IS DONGSEO 37,450 0
S-Oil 106,500 UP 1,000
Hanssem 54,800 DN 1,200
F&F 143,000 DN 3,000
LG Innotek 343,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,500 UP 1,000
HMM 23,200 DN 200
Hanmi Science 41,450 UP 800
HYUNDAI WIA 71,300 DN 200
KSOE 98,800 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,300 UP 2,050
(MORE)
-
