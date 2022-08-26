KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MS IND 21,100 DN 450
KumhoPetrochem 131,500 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 138,500 UP 1,500
OCI 124,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,000 DN 300
KorZinc 585,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 212,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 78,400 UP 4,100
S-1 59,300 DN 300
ZINUS 45,600 UP 50
Hanchem 224,500 DN 2,000
DWS 55,600 DN 1,100
KEPCO 20,850 UP 50
SamsungSecu 34,500 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 13,500 UP 300
SKTelecom 51,300 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 29,750 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 129,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 59,400 UP 1,400
KUMHOTIRE 3,520 UP 20
DONGSUH 24,700 UP 50
SamsungEng 23,950 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,470 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 31,700 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,100 DN 300
KT 38,050 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27900 DN150
LOTTE TOUR 11,700 DN 400
LG Uplus 12,050 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,200 0
Hanon Systems 10,300 0
SK 233,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 28,200 UP 850
Handsome 28,600 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,000 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 14,950 DN 250
COWAY 63,400 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,500 0
IBK 9,720 UP 10
(MORE)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
Singer Psy's company under probe over death of water concert worker
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins 3 tln won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt
-
Yoon, first lady report 7.6 billion won in personal assets
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
-
178 people nabbed for selling, buying marijuana