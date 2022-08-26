LG Display 15,400 DN 200

DWEC 5,360 UP 80

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,700 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 414,500 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 41,800 DN 1,750

LG H&H 702,000 DN 8,000

LGCHEM 616,000 0

KEPCO E&C 75,800 DN 4,200

Doosan Enerbility 22,150 DN 500

Doosanfc 40,050 UP 750

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,700 UP 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,550 DN 600

LGELECTRONICS 100,500 UP 1,400

Celltrion 189,500 DN 8,000

TKG Huchems 21,750 DN 200

KT&G 82,600 UP 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,100 DN 400

Kangwonland 26,500 0

NAVER 242,000 DN 2,500

Kakao 76,000 DN 100

NCsoft 368,500 0

HANATOUR SERVICE 52,400 DN 1,000

COSMAX 62,800 0

KIWOOM 83,400 DN 1,100

DSME 21,100 DN 500

GS 45,350 0

LIG Nex1 105,500 UP 3,000

Fila Holdings 31,200 UP 350

KIH 58,500 UP 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,000 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,050 DN 150

HANWHA LIFE 2,310 DN 15

AMOREPACIFIC 124,000 DN 500

FOOSUNG 16,600 0

SK Innovation 203,500 DN 1,500

KBFinancialGroup 50,100 DN 200

Youngone Corp 44,650 UP 300

CSWIND 68,300 UP 1,100

GKL 15,700 DN 300

(MORE)