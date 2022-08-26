KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 15,400 DN 200
DWEC 5,360 UP 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,700 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 414,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 41,800 DN 1,750
LG H&H 702,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 616,000 0
KEPCO E&C 75,800 DN 4,200
Doosan Enerbility 22,150 DN 500
Doosanfc 40,050 UP 750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,700 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,550 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 100,500 UP 1,400
Celltrion 189,500 DN 8,000
TKG Huchems 21,750 DN 200
KT&G 82,600 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,100 DN 400
Kangwonland 26,500 0
NAVER 242,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 76,000 DN 100
NCsoft 368,500 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,400 DN 1,000
COSMAX 62,800 0
KIWOOM 83,400 DN 1,100
DSME 21,100 DN 500
GS 45,350 0
LIG Nex1 105,500 UP 3,000
Fila Holdings 31,200 UP 350
KIH 58,500 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,050 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,310 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 124,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 16,600 0
SK Innovation 203,500 DN 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 50,100 DN 200
Youngone Corp 44,650 UP 300
CSWIND 68,300 UP 1,100
GKL 15,700 DN 300
