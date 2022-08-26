KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 54,400 UP 1,400
HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 3,500
Hansae 16,350 DN 250
SD Biosensor 34,850 DN 400
Meritz Financial 29,550 UP 50
BNK Financial Group 6,780 0
emart 100,500 0
POONGSAN 29,350 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 38,250 UP 150
PIAM 36,700 DN 950
HANJINKAL 60,600 UP 2,200
CHONGKUNDANG 87,000 UP 100
DoubleUGames 40,350 0
Doosan Bobcat 35,350 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,200 DN 100
Netmarble 63,400 DN 700
KRAFTON 244,500 0
HD HYUNDAI 62,500 UP 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 847,000 UP 2,000
ORION 99,600 DN 1,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 38,700 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,800 UP 700
BGF Retail 160,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 101,000 UP 2,700
HDC-OP 12,550 0
HYOSUNG TNC 316,500 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 441,500 UP 13,000
HANILCMT 15,100 DN 200
SKBS 114,000 DN 2,500
MANDO 54,500 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 0
KakaoBank 28,100 DN 200
HYBE 175,500 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 83,000 DN 1,600
LG Energy Solution 465,500 UP 6,500
DL E&C 42,050 UP 650
kakaopay 63,700 DN 1,700
K Car 21,500 UP 200
SKSQUARE 41,100 UP 100
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court gives no decision on whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
Singer Psy's company under probe over death of water concert worker
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins 3 tln won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt
-
Yoon, first lady report 7.6 billion won in personal assets
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
-
178 people nabbed for selling, buying marijuana