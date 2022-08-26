KOLON IND 54,400 UP 1,400

HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 3,500

Hansae 16,350 DN 250

SD Biosensor 34,850 DN 400

Meritz Financial 29,550 UP 50

BNK Financial Group 6,780 0

emart 100,500 0

POONGSAN 29,350 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 UP300

KOLMAR KOREA 38,250 UP 150

PIAM 36,700 DN 950

HANJINKAL 60,600 UP 2,200

CHONGKUNDANG 87,000 UP 100

DoubleUGames 40,350 0

Doosan Bobcat 35,350 UP 250

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,200 DN 100

Netmarble 63,400 DN 700

KRAFTON 244,500 0

HD HYUNDAI 62,500 UP 600

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 847,000 UP 2,000

ORION 99,600 DN 1,400

ILJIN HYSOLUS 38,700 UP 150

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,800 UP 700

BGF Retail 160,500 DN 3,000

SKCHEM 101,000 UP 2,700

HDC-OP 12,550 0

HYOSUNG TNC 316,500 UP 1,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 441,500 UP 13,000

HANILCMT 15,100 DN 200

SKBS 114,000 DN 2,500

MANDO 54,500 UP 200

WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 0

KakaoBank 28,100 DN 200

HYBE 175,500 UP 2,000

SK ie technology 83,000 DN 1,600

LG Energy Solution 465,500 UP 6,500

DL E&C 42,050 UP 650

kakaopay 63,700 DN 1,700

K Car 21,500 UP 200

SKSQUARE 41,100 UP 100

(END)