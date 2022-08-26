S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 26, 2022
All News 16:39 August 26, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.209 3.190 +1.9
2-year TB 3.535 3.533 +0.2
3-year TB 3.525 3.531 -0.6
10-year TB 3.616 3.593 +2.3
2-year MSB 3.527 3.505 +2.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.499 4.507 -0.8
91-day CD 2.920 2.920 0.0
(END)
