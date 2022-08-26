Jeju Air to raise 320 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:15 August 26, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co. said Friday it will sell shares to raise 320 billion won (US$240.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.
According to a regulatory filing, the South Korean budget air carrier will issue some 27.23 million common shares at a price of 11,750 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm's shareholders.
