Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jeju Air to raise 320 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:15 August 26, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co. said Friday it will sell shares to raise 320 billion won (US$240.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the South Korean budget air carrier will issue some 27.23 million common shares at a price of 11,750 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm's shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#JEJUAIR, CO., LTD.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!