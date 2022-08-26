Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman, de facto siding with ex-chief
SEOUL -- A Seoul court ruled in favor of the ruling People Power Party's ousted chairman, Lee Jun-seok, and suspended the party's emergency leadership committee chairman Friday, throwing the party into leadership confusion again just 10 days after the interim leadership took off.
The PPP launched the emergency committee last week after breaking up the previous leadership led by the Supreme Council in a decision that automatically removed Lee from office. Five-time Rep. Joo Ho-young took over the party as chairman of the emergency committee.
-----------------
Court approves SsangYong Motor's rehabilitation plan
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Friday approved SsangYong Motor Co.'s rehabilitation plan, as its creditors and other related parties accepted the plan despite their financial losses.
The approval came one month after SsangYong submitted its restructuring plan to the Seoul Bankruptcy Court. The court picked the local consortium led by chemical-to-steel firm KG Group as the final bidder for SsangYong in June.
-----------------
DP completes controversial 'bulletproof' charter revision
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) revised its charter Friday to allow the cancellation of party membership suspension for those indicted for corruption charges amid criticism it is aimed at protecting upcoming party chair Lee Jae-myung.
The charter had originally mandated membership suspension for those who are indicted on corruption charges. But with the revision, the DP can now cancel membership suspension if it determines the indictment is politically motivated.
-----------------
Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy holds talks with Seoul officials on trade, alliance
SEOUL -- The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy held talks with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Friday, with their wide-ranging agenda including North Korea policy, trade and the bilateral alliance.
The talks between Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and his South Korean counterpart, Yeo Seung-bae, was the first in a series of meetings he is set to have in Seoul.
-----------------
Popular writer apologizes for discriminatory remarks against female politicians
SEOUL -- A right-wing author has apologized after he said two well-known politicians of the ruling People Power Party are not enough to give the party an image of "youthfulness" and "beautiful women."
E Ji-sung, best-selling author and the husband of renowned billiard player Cha Yu-ram, made the remarks during a lecture at the PPP's workshop Thursday, stressing that the party needs a complete makeover of its image usually associated with old men.
-----------------
S. Korea finalizes detailed documents for bid to host 2030 World Expo in Busan
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday that South Korea finalized detailed documents for a bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan, as Seoul steps up its campaign for the global event.
The documents will be submitted to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), an intergovernmental body in charge of overseeing World Expos, on Sept. 7, Han said.
-----------------
Defense minister encourages S. Korean, U.S. troops in allied exercise
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup visited an Army unit just south of Seoul on Friday to encourage South Korean and U.S. troops engaging in a combined military exercise.
Lee met the troops at the Ground Component Command, a wartime unit formed to conduct the allies' Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise that kicked off Monday and is set to run through Sept. 1. It is located in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul.
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins 3 tln won deal to build nuclear power plant in Egypt
-
Yoon, first lady report 7.6 billion won in personal assets
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
-
Singer Psy's company under probe over death of water concert worker
-
MLB stars to play 4 exhibition games in S. Korea in Nov.