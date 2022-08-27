Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 27, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/18 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/19 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 26/18 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 26/20 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 0

Jeju 29/24 Cloudy 0

Daegu 28/21 Cloudy 0

Busan 29/22 Cloudy 0

(END)

