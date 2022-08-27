Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 27, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/18 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/18 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/18 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/20 Sunny 0
Daejeon 26/19 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 26/18 Sunny 0
Gangneung 27/22 Sunny 0
Jeonju 26/20 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 0
Jeju 29/24 Cloudy 0
Daegu 28/21 Cloudy 0
Busan 29/22 Cloudy 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
MLB stars to play 4 exhibition games in S. Korea in Nov.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
-
U.S. soldier fined in hit-and-run motorcycle accident
-
(2nd LD) Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman, de facto siding with ex-chief
-
Yoon, first lady report 7.6 billion won in personal assets