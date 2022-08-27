Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Court suspension of PPP's emergency committee chairman brings confusion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Brakes on PPP's emergency committee as court suspends chairman leadership (Kookmin Daily)
-- Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman; unprecedented confusion within ruling party (Donga Ilbo)
-- Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman; ruling party swept back into 'raging waves' (Segye Times)
-- Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman; unprecedented confusion within ruling party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Emergency' in PPP's emergency committee (Hankyoreh)
-- Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman; ruling party in 'real emergency' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 32 penal provisions hindering company development to be revised (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean investors in foreign stocks file lawsuit against stock firm over dividend income tax (Korea Economic Daily)
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
MLB stars to play 4 exhibition games in S. Korea in Nov.
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
U.S. soldier fined in hit-and-run motorcycle accident
(2nd LD) Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman, de facto siding with ex-chief
Yoon, first lady report 7.6 billion won in personal assets