Today in Korean history
Aug. 28
1946 -- North Korea founds the ruling Workers' Party, the Soviet-backed regime's first official step toward establishing a communist system in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula.
1961 -- Jo Yong-su, 31, president of the progressive daily Minjok Ilbo, receives a death sentence. He is convicted of spying for North Korea.
1973 -- North Korea unilaterally announces the suspension of dialogue with South Korea, citing moves by then President Park Chung-hee to solidify his grip on power by adopting the "Yushin," or revitalizing, Constitution. A year earlier, the Koreas had issued a joint statement after months of secret negotiations, pledging to work together for the peaceful unification of their divided country and reconciliation.
2003 -- South and North Korea agree to cooperate to ensure the profitability of the troubled Mount Kumgang tour program operated by Hyundai Asan, an affiliate of the Hyundai Group, which provides South Koreans access to the scenic North Korean mountain resort.
2013 -- A T-50 trainer jet crashes in southwestern South Korea, killing both pilots aboard.
2014 -- Kim Young-oh, whose 16-year-old daughter was killed in the Sewol ferry sinking on April 16, ends a 46-day hunger strike due to his worsening condition. He had demanded an independent probe into the cause of the sinking, which left more than 300 people dead.
2015 -- South Korea's Red Cross proposes holding working-level talks with its North Korean counterpart on Sept. 7 to discuss the issue of reunions for families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
2017 -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae finds additional documents from the former Park Geun-hye administration, some of which were related to the alleged blacklist of cultural figures critical of the former government.
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
MLB stars to play 4 exhibition games in S. Korea in Nov.
-
(2nd LD) Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman, de facto siding with ex-chief
-
S. Korean firms ink follow-up contracts with Poland to export K2 tanks, K9 howitzers
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
-
(2nd LD) Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy holds talks with Seoul officials on trade, alliance