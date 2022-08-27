Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik to become S. Korea's fourth cardinal
VATICAN, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik is set to become the fourth South Korean cardinal in an appointment ceremony at the Vatican on Saturday.
You, 70, will be sworn in at St. Peter's Basilica at 4 p.m. as one of 20 new cardinals appointed by Pope Francis.
He is also among 16 cardinal electors under 80 years old, who are eligible to vote for the next pontiff in a secret conclave.
A delegation of lawmakers from the ruling and the main opposition parties will visit the Vatican to attend the ceremony and Pope Francis' holy Mass.
You will become the fourth Korean cardinal after the late Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan, the late Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk and Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung.
Born in 1951 and ordained a priest for the Diocese of Daejeon, You became a coadjutor in the same diocese in 2003 and two years later assumed full responsibility.
You has been serving as prefect for the Congregation for Clergy, overseeing matters regarding priests and deacons since June 2021 as the first South Korean to be appointed to a secretary position at the Vatican.
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
MLB stars to play 4 exhibition games in S. Korea in Nov.
-
(2nd LD) Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman, de facto siding with ex-chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
-
S. Korean firms ink follow-up contracts with Poland to export K2 tanks, K9 howitzers
-
(2nd LD) Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy holds talks with Seoul officials on trade, alliance