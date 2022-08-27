BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' video tops 200 million YouTube views
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom" passed 200 million views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.
The video for its latest single released Aug. 19 hit the milestone at 2:11 a.m., according to YG Entertainment.
It achieved the feat in the second shortest time among K-pop female artists after BLACKPINK's own "How You Like That" video.
The "Pink Venom" music video garnered 90.4 million views within 24 hours of its release, setting a new record for first-day viewership among female artists around the world.
The song also ranked 22nd on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.
The single will be included on the group's second studio album, "Born Pink," to come out Sept. 16. It had already secured more than 2 million preorders as of Thursday, only two weeks after advance purchases began.
The album marks the band's first full-group release since its first studio album titled "The Album" in October 2020.
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
MLB stars to play 4 exhibition games in S. Korea in Nov.
-
(2nd LD) Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman, de facto siding with ex-chief
-
S. Korean firms ink follow-up contracts with Poland to export K2 tanks, K9 howitzers
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
-
(2nd LD) Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy holds talks with Seoul officials on trade, alliance