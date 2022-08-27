Senior S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss N. Korea, reaffirm commitment to denuclearization
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy met in Seoul with South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Saturday for discussions on a range of pending issues, including North Korea, the foreign ministry said.
Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, held the talks with Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and reaffirmed their commitment toward the denuclearization of North Korea.
Kritenbrink also reaffirmed Washington's strong support for President Yoon Suk-yeol's "audacious" initiative to help improve North Korea's economy in return for its steps toward denuclearization.
He arrived in South Korea on Thursday for a three-day visit.
His trip comes as Seoul and Washington kicked off Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) -- the allies' largest annual military drills in years -- on Monday amid concerns that Pyongyang could respond with provocations.
The two sides also agreed to maintain a firm readiness posture and to respond sternly to any provocations from Pyongyang, according to the ministry.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
MLB stars to play 4 exhibition games in S. Korea in Nov.
-
(2nd LD) Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman, de facto siding with ex-chief
-
S. Korean firms ink follow-up contracts with Poland to export K2 tanks, K9 howitzers
-
(2nd LD) Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy holds talks with Seoul officials on trade, alliance
-
S. Korean, Japanese diplomats discuss Tokyo's wartime forced labor