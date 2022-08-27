Military reports 1,144 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:35 August 27, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,144 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 259,545, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 803 from the Army, 142 from the Air Force, 84 from the Navy, 59 from the Marine Corps and 53 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also two cases from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 8,072 military personnel are under treatment.
(END)
