Suspects in fatal bank robbery arrested after 21 years
DAEJEON, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Police have apprehended two men suspected of shooting a bank employee to death and stealing 300 million won (US$223,000) more than two decades ago, officials said Saturday.
Police in Daejeon, about 150 kilometers south of Seoul, said they identified the suspects using DNA samples taken from the scene and requested arrest warrants for them on charges of robbery and murder.
The Daejeon District Court conducted a hearing Saturday afternoon to decide whether to issue arrest warrants for them.
They are accused of running away with the cash after shooting an employee in his 40s at an underground parking lot of a KB Kookmin Bank branch in the city at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2001.
The victim was severely injured and taken to the hospital but died.
The case had remained unsolved, as the suspects left no fingerprints behind and had their car windows tinted to prevent them from being seen from outside.
The police set up a special team to investigate the case and finally arrested the suspects after their DNA matched that found at the scene. The suspects have denied the allegations against them.
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
MLB stars to play 4 exhibition games in S. Korea in Nov.
-
S. Korean firms ink follow-up contracts with Poland to export K2 tanks, K9 howitzers
-
(2nd LD) Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy holds talks with Seoul officials on trade, alliance
-
(2nd LD) Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman, de facto siding with ex-chief
-
S. Korean forward Hwang Ui-jo joins Nottingham, loaned to Olympiacos