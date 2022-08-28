Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 August 28, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/16 Cloudy 20

Incheon 27/18 Cloudy 30

Suwon 28/16 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 28/16 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/15 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/15 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 28/16 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/17 Cloudy 20

Jeju 30/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 27/16 Sunny 20

Busan 27/19 Cloudy 10

