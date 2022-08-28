Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 August 28, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/16 Cloudy 20
Incheon 27/18 Cloudy 30
Suwon 28/16 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 28/16 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 28/15 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/15 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 28/16 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/17 Cloudy 20
Jeju 30/21 Cloudy 20
Daegu 27/16 Sunny 20
Busan 27/19 Cloudy 10
(END)
