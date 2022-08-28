Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea ranks 9th among nations with trade surpluses with U.S. in H1: data

All News 10:55 August 28, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was ranked ninth among countries with trade surpluses with the United States in the first half of the year, as Asia's fourth-largest economy recorded strong on-year growth in shipments to the U.S. during the period, U.S. government data showed Sunday.

According to the Department of Commerce, South Korea's trade surplus with the U.S. during the January-June period amounted to US$21.67 billion, up 86.9 percent from a year ago.

The trade surplus grew as South Korean shipments to the U.S. during the period increased 25.9 percent while its imports from America went up only 4.8 percent.

For the period, South Korea's standing among trade surplus nations with the U.S. climbed five notches from a year ago to ninth place. The nation was ranked 14th a year ago.

China ranked first in terms of trade surplus nations with the U.S., followed by Mexico and Vietnam in second and third place, respectively. Canada, Japan and Ireland came in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

This file photo shows containers stacked up for outbound shipment at Gamman Pier in the southeastern port city of Busan on Jan. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

