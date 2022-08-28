S. Korea elected chair of int'l arms treaty's decision-making body
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been elected the chair of a key decision-making body of an international treaty regulating the global conventional arms trade for a one-year term, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday.
The election by unanimous support from member countries of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) came at the closing ceremony of the Eighth Conference of State Parties to the ATT in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday, according to the ministry.
The ambassador for disarmament and deputy permanent representative at the South Korean mission in Geneva will chair the Ninth Conference of State Parties to the ATT from August this year through August next year.
It marks the first South Korean chairmanship at the ATT conference since the treaty took effect domestically in February 2017.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
