Gov't to introduce stronger health warnings on cigarette packaging
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Cigarette manufacturers in South Korea will be required to strengthen health warnings on cigarette packaging starting in late December under a new government regulation, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Sunday.
The ministry plans to distribute the updated manual for labeling health warnings on cigarette packaging Monday, as a follow-up to the government's tobacco industry regulation revision passed in June.
The new regulation is to take effect Dec. 23.
The manual requires companies to have more graphic warnings on cigarette products. For example, a warning on second-hand smoking includes a rendered image of a newborn child sucking on a baby bottle stuffed with cigarette butts.
E-cigarettes will be required to have over 50 percent of their packaging be health warnings, officials said.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
PPP to start disciplinary talks on lawmaker grilled for insensitive remarks after deadly flood
-
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker proposes bill dedicated to separated families
-
Suspects in fatal bank robbery arrested after 21 years
-
(LEAD) Suspects in fatal bank robbery arrested after 21 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korean firms ink follow-up contracts with Poland to export K2 tanks, K9 howitzers
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 90,000, critical patients rise
-
S. Korea ranks 9th among nations with trade surpluses with U.S. in H1: data