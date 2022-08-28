Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Hansan: Rising Dragon' tops 7 mln admissions

All News 19:30 August 28, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korean historical epic "Hansan: Rising Dragon" surpassed 7 million admissions Sunday, the movie's local distributor said.

The film about Adm. Yi Sun-shin -- one of Korea's most celebrated legendary admirals -- hit the milestone in the afternoon, Lotte Entertainment said.

The second installment of director Kim Han-min's trilogy talks about the famous Battle of Hansan Island on the southern coast of Korea in July 1592, when Yi defeated the larger Japanese force through intelligent tactics.

It is a prequel to "Roaring Currents," a 2014 box office megahit about Yi and the Battle of Myeongnyang, which is the most-viewed film of all time in South Korea with more than 17 million admissions.

'Hansan: Rising Dragon' tops 7 mln admissions - 1


(END)

Keywords
#movie #audience record
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!