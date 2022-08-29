(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 29)
Rudderless ruling party
PPP faces worsening leadership crisis
The ruling People Power Party (PPP) is reeling from a continuing leadership crisis after a district court suspended its interim leader Rep. Joo Ho-young from duty last week. The suspension has dealt a setback to the factional strife-torn party which was struggling to normalize its operations under Joo's interim leadership. It is also likely to undermine the credibility of the leadership of President Yoon Suk-yeol whose approval rating plunged to the 20-percent level in early August, only three months after his inauguration.
On Friday, the Seoul Southern District Court granted an injunction requested by ousted PPP leader Lee Jun-seok, barring Joo from serving as the PPP's interim leader until the court makes a final decision on the case. The move came 17 days after Joo was elected to lead the party, which is in emergency mode following a decision by a disciplinary committee to suspend Lee's party membership for six months for his attempt to cover up his alleged acceptance of sexual bribery.
The problem is that the disciplinary action has gone beyond Lee's alleged past misdeeds. It was apparently designed to strip Lee of his party chairmanship amid the internal power struggle between his followers and the PPP's core members who are close to President Yoon. The pro-Yoon faction, which is led by PPP floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, seemed to have won the factional infighting with the suspension of Lee's party membership. Kweon briefly took over as acting party leader, but he had to quit in the face of a public backlash over a text message between him and President Yoon, in which Yoon was seen backbiting Lee in late July.
In this situation, the PPP adopted the interim leadership system headed by Joo, which automatically removed Lee from the chairmanship. And Lee filed for an injunction with the court against the system. Then the court granted the injunction, citing a "procedural error" with the transition to interim leadership. The party appealed the court decision, criticizing judges for damaging the spirit of the Constitution that guarantees the autonomy of political parties.
On Saturday, the PPP toned down its criticism of the court and decided to revise party regulations in order to set up a new interim party leadership. It also called for additional disciplinary measures against Lee, accusing him of trying to block the smooth operation of the party. However, it is doubtful if the decision could be a fundamental solution to the deepening crisis. Even some non-mainstream lawmakers are calling for Rep. Kweon to step down as floor leader as part of efforts to take the responsibility for the infighting.
Now, the PPP should humbly accept the decision by the court which said there was no emergency situation that can legitimize the party's transition to interim leadership. The pro-Yoon faction must stop its self-destructive infighting with Lee, 37, who steered the conservative party to a victory in the March 9 presidential election and the June 1 local elections. All PPP members need to keep in mind that the party should be run democratically to serve the people and nation, instead of waging a power struggle. Otherwise, they cannot restore the public's trust.
(END)
