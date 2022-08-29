(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 29)

Political analysts criticize the PPP for trying to resolve the crisis with a shallow fix. The Constitution of the party allows the PPP to set up an emergency committee when emergency situations — such as the vacancy of chairmanship by force majeure or a loss of normal function of the Supreme Council — take place. But the court ruled that the vacancy left by Lee's suspension cannot constitute an emergency, because the emergency committee was able to function if only two more members had been added to the existing three of the nine-membered committee.