Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 29, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/20 Rain 60
Incheon 23/21 Rain 40
Suwon 23/20 Rain 40
Cheongju 24/20 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 24/19 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 23/19 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 40
Jeonju 24/19 Sunny 60
Gwangju 26/20 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/23 Cloudy 30
Daegu 26/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 28/21 Cloudy 30
(END)
