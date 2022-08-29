Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

August 29, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/20 Rain 60

Incheon 23/21 Rain 40

Suwon 23/20 Rain 40

Cheongju 24/20 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 24/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 23/19 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 40

Jeonju 24/19 Sunny 60

Gwangju 26/20 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/23 Cloudy 30

Daegu 26/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 28/21 Cloudy 30

