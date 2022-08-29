The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 29, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.59 2.58
2-M 2.72 2.71
3-M 2.85 2.84
6-M 3.28 3.27
12-M 3.66 3.65
(END)
