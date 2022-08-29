BLACKPINK wins two prizes, BTS 4th consecutive group of year title at VMAs
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) --- BLACKPINK has won in two categories at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the biggest U.S. pop music awards, becoming the first K-pop girl group to accomplish the feat.
The South Korean group lifted the trophies for Best Metaverse Performance and Best K-pop during this year's event held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday (U.S. time).
BLACKPINK previously won Song of Summer for its hit single "How You Like That" in 2020.
The quartet received the best metaverse performance honor for its in-game concert titled "The Virtual," while member Lisa grabbed the top K-pop title for her solo debut single, "Lalisa," released in September. She became the first K-pop solo artist to win at the VMAs.
Earlier in the day, BLACKPINK gave its first-ever performance at a U.S. music awards show, also becoming the first female K-pop group to do so.
Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa enthusiastically performed their new single "Pink Venom" at the VMAs in black and pink costumes, colors symbolizing the group.
K-pop supergroup BTS was named Group of The Year, beating out big names that included the Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons and Maneskin.
It marked the fourth time in a row BTS has won the award. The group, however, did not attend this year's ceremony.
Another South Korean boy group, Seventeen, won Push Performance Of The Year during the event.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; critically ill cases on the rise
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min held scoreless for 4th consecutive match
-
S. Korea sends delegation to U.S. over inflation reduction act
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, China sign first MOU on supply chain cooperation