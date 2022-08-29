Military reports 611 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:30 August 29, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 611 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 260,871, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 419 from the Army, 95 from the Air Force, 32 from the Navy and 32 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 30 cases from the Marine Corps and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 7,183 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
