PM voices need to cut wages of public officials to tackle inflation
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Monday that there is a need to reduce wages of public officials to tackle red-hot inflation.
"Public officials should lower their wages to some extent by tightening fiscal policy," Han told lawmakers at a parliamentary meeting.
When soaring inflation comes from both sides of supply and demand, Han said, "Everyone has to sacrifice their part."
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho has urged private firms to refrain from excessively raising paychecks, warning that such wage increases could fuel inflation.
Asked about Choo's remarks, Han said the government is in a "difficult position" to ask private firms to join measures to tame inflation.
Consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in almost 24 years in July due to high energy and food prices.
Consumer prices soared 6.3 percent last month from a year earlier, accelerating from a 6 percent on-year spike in June, according to government data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; critically ill cases on the rise
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min held scoreless for 4th consecutive match
-
S. Korea sends delegation to U.S. over inflation reduction act
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, China sign first MOU on supply chain cooperation