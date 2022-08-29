KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 67,200 DN 1,400
KIA CORP. 77,500 DN 1,400
HITEJINRO 30,100 DN 400
Yuhan 56,000 DN 1,000
SLCORP 35,450 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,300 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 35,500 DN 850
Meritz Insurance 37,100 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 119,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 83,900 DN 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,800 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 188,500 DN 5,000
AmoreG 33,850 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,660 DN 130
POSCO Holdings 244,000 DN 5,000
LotteChilsung 152,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 59,600 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 58,600 DN 1,400
NHIS 9,850 DN 150
DongwonInd 225,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,300 DN 750
Boryung 10,100 DN 350
Shinsegae 216,500 DN 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,780 DN 160
KAL 25,550 DN 800
LG Corp. 80,700 DN 2,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 169,500 UP 6,000
SGBC 50,300 DN 1,600
Nongshim 309,000 UP 5,500
Hyosung 75,000 DN 300
LOTTE 40,100 DN 550
GCH Corp 18,450 DN 600
DB HiTek 43,400 DN 3,100
CJ 76,500 DN 1,500
LX INT 42,300 UP 50
SK hynix 92,500 DN 2,600
Youngpoong 610,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,800 DN 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,000 DN 900
(MORE)
