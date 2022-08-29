Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 August 29, 2022

SamsungF&MIns 193,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,900 DN 350
Kogas 46,350 UP 450
Hanwha 31,150 DN 150
KCC 287,500 DN 17,500
SKBP 69,000 DN 2,000
DongkukStlMill 13,050 DN 850
TaihanElecWire 2,000 UP 85
Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 DN 750
Daesang 22,600 DN 400
SKNetworks 4,480 DN 135
ORION Holdings 14,800 DN 50
TaekwangInd 828,000 DN 20,000
Daewoong 24,000 DN 750
MERITZ SECU 4,750 DN 160
LS 67,200 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES145500 DN4000
GC Corp 155,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 29,650 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 576,000 DN 10,000
KPIC 120,000 DN 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,480 DN 130
SKC 121,000 DN 4,500
GS Retail 24,400 DN 350
Ottogi 483,500 DN 8,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,010 DN 140
HyundaiMipoDock 110,500 DN 1,000
HtlShilla 71,900 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 36,400 DN 1,050
S-Oil 105,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 53,400 DN 1,400
F&F 137,000 DN 6,000
LG Innotek 326,500 DN 16,500
Hanmi Science 39,300 DN 2,150
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,000 DN 7,500
HMM 22,100 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI WIA 69,400 DN 1,900
KSOE 97,100 DN 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,000 UP 700
MS IND 20,500 DN 600
(MORE)

