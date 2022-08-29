KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KumhoPetrochem 127,000 DN 4,500
SamsungElecMech 133,500 DN 5,000
OCI 125,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 57,800 DN 200
KorZinc 618,000 UP 33,000
Mobis 206,500 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 79,600 UP 1,200
S-1 57,800 DN 1,500
ZINUS 43,900 DN 1,700
Hanchem 210,000 DN 14,500
DWS 54,200 DN 1,400
KEPCO 20,600 DN 250
SamsungSecu 33,550 DN 950
KG DONGBU STL 13,150 DN 350
SKTelecom 51,300 0
HyundaiElev 28,650 DN 1,100
Hanon Systems 10,000 DN 300
SK 227,000 DN 6,500
ShinpoongPharm 27,450 DN 750
Handsome 27,550 DN 1,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,700 DN 2,300
Asiana Airlines 14,550 DN 400
COWAY 62,400 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,600 DN 2,900
IBK 9,550 DN 170
DONGSUH 24,150 DN 550
SamsungEng 23,500 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 DN 3,500
PanOcean 5,130 DN 340
SAMSUNG CARD 31,400 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 21,750 DN 350
KT 38,000 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 125,500 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 61,000 UP 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,415 DN 105
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27150 DN750
LOTTE TOUR 11,800 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,700 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,200 DN 2,000
Kangwonland 26,300 DN 200
(MORE)
-
