KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 81,900 DN 700
NAVER 234,000 DN 8,000
Kakao 72,200 DN 3,800
NCsoft 359,500 DN 9,000
Doosan Enerbility 22,150 0
Doosanfc 38,950 DN 1,100
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,600 UP 1,200
COSMAX 61,900 DN 900
KIWOOM 80,200 DN 3,200
DSME 20,250 DN 850
HDSINFRA 6,240 DN 330
DWEC 5,170 DN 190
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,300 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 406,500 DN 8,000
LG Display 14,850 DN 550
KEPCO KPS 40,900 DN 900
LG H&H 700,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 604,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 75,400 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,850 DN 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,100 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 96,200 DN 4,300
Celltrion 185,500 DN 4,000
TKG Huchems 21,350 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,500 DN 2,500
AMOREPACIFIC 121,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,050 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 16,100 DN 500
SK Innovation 196,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,100 DN 2,000
KIH 56,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,000 DN 6,000
GS 45,300 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,255 DN 55
LIG Nex1 105,000 DN 500
Fila Holdings 30,700 DN 500
POONGSAN 29,050 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 49,200 DN 900
Hansae 15,450 DN 900
Youngone Corp 42,900 DN 1,750
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
(LEAD) DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; critically ill cases on the rise
Tottenham's Son Heung-min held scoreless for 4th consecutive match
S. Korea sends delegation to U.S. over inflation reduction act
(LEAD) S. Korea, China sign first MOU on supply chain cooperation