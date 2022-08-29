KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 70,700 UP 2,400
GKL 15,500 DN 200
DoubleUGames 39,300 DN 1,050
KOLON IND 52,300 DN 2,100
HanmiPharm 292,000 DN 8,000
SD Biosensor 33,900 DN 950
Meritz Financial 29,000 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 6,670 DN 110
emart 96,700 DN 3,800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY365 50 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 37,200 DN 1,050
CHONGKUNDANG 85,100 DN 1,900
PIAM 35,700 DN 1,000
HANJINKAL 58,800 DN 1,800
Doosan Bobcat 34,600 DN 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,850 DN 350
Netmarble 61,800 DN 1,600
KRAFTON 232,000 DN 12,500
HD HYUNDAI 61,900 DN 600
ORION 98,200 DN 1,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,200 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,500 DN 300
BGF Retail 159,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 96,100 DN 4,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 829,000 DN 18,000
MANDO 52,400 DN 2,100
HDC-OP 12,400 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 308,000 DN 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 432,000 DN 9,500
HANILCMT 15,300 UP 200
SKBS 113,000 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 DN 300
KakaoBank 26,950 DN 1,150
HYBE 164,500 DN 11,000
SK ie technology 80,100 DN 2,900
LG Energy Solution 459,500 DN 6,000
DL E&C 40,200 DN 1,850
kakaopay 61,100 DN 2,600
K Car 20,950 DN 550
SKSQUARE 39,600 DN 1,500
(END)
-
