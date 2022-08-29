Yoon to begin commuting from new residence this week
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will begin commuting from the new presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the first day of September, a ruling party source said Monday.
The new residence has been under renovation for months, as it was previously used as the foreign minister's official residence.
The source said Yoon will move into the new residence later this week and begin commuting from there Thursday.
Yoon relocated the presidential office and residence from the Cheong Wa Dae compound as soon as he took office in May to keep a campaign promise.
Until now, he has been commuting from his private residence in southern Seoul.


