Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:04 August 30, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Black Monday' shock caused by Powell's hawkish comments (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Simmering calls for Kweon Seong-dong's resignation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Stock market-exchange rate fluctuated on shock of Powell's monetary tightening resolution (Donga Ilbo)
-- Calls grow against Kweon Seong-dong's leadership; Ahn Cheol-soo demands his resignation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Jackson Hole shock causes 'Black Monday' in Asian market (Segye Times)
-- Entangled internal feud of ruling party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Korean won dips below 1,350 won; fears grow over further fall (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- State auditor conducts multiple audits on state-run institutions with chiefs appointed by former gov't (Hankyoreh)
-- Black hole of ruling party's emergency leadership committee, internal conflicts throw party into extreme confusion (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Aftermath of Jackson Hole speech, Korean won dives below 1,350 won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Powell causes nightmare in financial market (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Stocks plunge as won falls further (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean delegation travels to US to negotiate US inflation act (Korea Herald)
-- Financial markets tumble on Fed's rate hike warning (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!