Korean-language dailies

-- 'Black Monday' shock caused by Powell's hawkish comments (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Simmering calls for Kweon Seong-dong's resignation (Kookmin Daily)

-- Stock market-exchange rate fluctuated on shock of Powell's monetary tightening resolution (Donga Ilbo)

-- Calls grow against Kweon Seong-dong's leadership; Ahn Cheol-soo demands his resignation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Jackson Hole shock causes 'Black Monday' in Asian market (Segye Times)

-- Entangled internal feud of ruling party (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Korean won dips below 1,350 won; fears grow over further fall (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- State auditor conducts multiple audits on state-run institutions with chiefs appointed by former gov't (Hankyoreh)

-- Black hole of ruling party's emergency leadership committee, internal conflicts throw party into extreme confusion (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Aftermath of Jackson Hole speech, Korean won dives below 1,350 won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Powell causes nightmare in financial market (Korea Economic Daily)

