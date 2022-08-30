(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 30)

Furthermore, despite being responsible for the party, Lee put President Yoon and the party in a fix. The lawmakers sympathetic or favorable to Lee were silent when he condemned insiders of the party and cursed the party and President Yoon. They seem to be coming out to show they are on Lee's side, now that the party moves to effectively oust him. An additional disciplinary action will likely be either a recommendation to leave the party voluntarily or expulsion. If Lee does not accept the recommendation within a certain period, he will be automatically expelled.