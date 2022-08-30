(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 30)

Party members seem to expect Lee to exercise strong leadership to make the DPK gain the upper hand over the ruling camp. It is necessary for an opposition party to play its role of countering the government and the ruling party. Yet the current situation requires a different approach. Now the people are suffering acuter economic and financial difficulties due to mounting challenges such as soaring inflation, the weakening Korean won against the U.S. dollar, and higher interest rates. It is time for both the ruling and opposition parties to join efforts to tide over looming economic woes.