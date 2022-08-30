(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 30)

There is no end in sight to the evolving chaos in the governing People Power Party (PPP). Despite last week's court ruling which found fault with the establishment of an emergency committee in the party after former PPP chair Lee Jun-seok was suspended for six months over apparent sexual misconduct, Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, floor leader of the party, assumed the post as acting head of the committee on Monday. Even after the court's ruling invalidating the establishment of the interim committee, Kweon took the helm of the embattled party again. If a new emergency committee is established, he is supposed to appoint a new head of the committee. We are dumbfounded at the farcical developments in the PPP.