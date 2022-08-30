Gist of proposed state budget for 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the gist of the 639 trillion-won (US$473.5 billion) state budget for next year that the finance ministry proposed Tuesday. The government also gave estimates on total revenue and mid-term fiscal management plans.
Spending:
-- To increase fiscal spending by 5.2 percent on-year to 639 trillion won
-- Proposed budget marks 6 percent on-year fall from total expenditures for 2022
-- 226.6 trillion won on health, welfare and labor, up 4.1 percent from 2022
-- 111.7 trillion won on administration, up 13.9 percent on-year
-- 96.1 trillion won on education, up 14.2 percent on-year
-- 57.1 trillion won on national defense, up 4.6 percent
-- 30.7 trillion won on research and development, up 3 percent
-- 25.7 trillion won on industrial sectors, SMEs and energy, down 18 percent
-- 25.1 trillion won on social overhead capital, down 10.2 percent
-- 24.2 trillion won on agriculture, fisheries, food, up 2.4 percent
-- 22.9 trillion won on public security and safety, up 2.4 percent
-- 12.4 trillion won on environment, up 3.9 percent
-- 8.5 trillion won on culture, sports and tourism, down 6.5 percent
-- 6.4 trillion won on diplomacy, inter-Korean affairs, up 7.3 percent
-- To seek average annual increase of 4.6 percent in government spending under 2022-26 fiscal management plan
Revenue:
-- Collection of 625.9 trillion won in gross revenue for next year, up 2.8 percent from 609.1 trillion won estimated for this year
-- 400.5 trillion won in total national taxes, up 1 percent from 396.6 trillion won projected for 2022
Fiscal health:
-- Managed fiscal balance to post deficit of 58.2 trillion won for next year, smaller than a shortfall of 110.8 trillion won for this year
-- National debt expected to reach 1,134.8 trillion won in 2023, up from 1,068.8 trillion won estimated for this year
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
-
BLACKPINK wins two prizes, BTS 4th consecutive group of year title at VMAs
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; critically ill cases on the rise