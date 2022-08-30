Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 30, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/19 Rain 80
Incheon 22/19 Rain 90
Suwon 23/19 Rain 80
Cheongju 23/20 Rain 80
Daejeon 24/20 Rain 90
Chuncheon 21/18 Rain 80
Gangneung 22/19 Rain 80
Jeonju 26/21 Rain 70
Gwangju 28/22 Sunny 70
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 60
Daegu 25/20 Rain 80
Busan 27/23 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
-
BLACKPINK wins two prizes, BTS 4th consecutive group of year title at VMAs
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; critically ill cases on the rise