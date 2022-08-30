Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 30, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/19 Rain 80

Incheon 22/19 Rain 90

Suwon 23/19 Rain 80

Cheongju 23/20 Rain 80

Daejeon 24/20 Rain 90

Chuncheon 21/18 Rain 80

Gangneung 22/19 Rain 80

Jeonju 26/21 Rain 70

Gwangju 28/22 Sunny 70

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 60

Daegu 25/20 Rain 80

Busan 27/23 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!