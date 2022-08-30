Down but not out, Jeonbuk stay in hunt for K League title with hard-fought draw

Jeonbuk were still trying to bounce back after losing to Urawa Red Diamonds on penalties in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League just outside Tokyo last Thursday. It was Jeonbuk's third extra-time contest in an eight-day span at the AFC tournament, so the toll the elimination took on Jeonbuk was perhaps equal parts physical and mental. Some of the regulars began Monday's match on the bench.

