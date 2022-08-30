Seoul shares open higher amid persistent rate hike woes
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market opened higher Tuesday, as investors digested the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing its aggressive monetary tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.05 points, or 0.66 percent, to trade at 2,442.94 as of 9:15 a.m.
The market has faced renewed fears about aggressive rate hikes since last Friday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the annual Jackson Hole meeting that the U.S. central bank will keep rates at an elevated level to tame four-decade high inflation.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1 percent.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks opened mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.17 percent, battery maker Samsung SDI shed 1.04 percent and Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of Samsung Group, declined 0.12 percent.
Leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 2.61 percent and Hyundai Motor went up 1.59 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix inched up 0.11 percent, and top chemical firm LG Chem added 0.83 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,346.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.5 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
-
BLACKPINK wins two prizes, BTS 4th consecutive group of year title at VMAs
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; critically ill cases on the rise