Battles for last KBO postseason spot heating up as calendar flips to Sept.

All News 10:15 August 30, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The competition for the final postseason spot in South Korean professional baseball is heating up, with playoff hopefuls emerging from the dog days of summer prepared for the stretch drive.

Through the weekend's action, the Kia Tigers are holding down the fifth and final playoff berth in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at 56-56-1 (wins-losses-ties). They are four games ahead of the Lotte Giants and have three games in hand.

Kia Tigers players celebrate their 1-0 victory over the LG Twins in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Aug. 25, 2022. (Yonhap)

The Tigers will look to increase their lead this week as they get set to face the KBO's two worst clubs.

They will visit last-place Hanwha Eagles for two games starting Tuesday. The Tigers are 10-2 against the Eagles this year, feasting on the downtrodden team the way most other clubs have.

The Samsung Lions will be up next for Thursday and Friday. The Lions are far out of contention, sitting in ninth place at 47-65-2, but they have played the Tigers tough, with a 7-4 head-to-head record so far in 2022.

The Tigers will host the KT Wiz for two games to close out the week in the southwestern city of Gwangju. The Wiz have gone 7-4-1 against the Tigers this year and they have their own positioning battle to worry about.

Robel Garcia of the LG Twins celebrates his three-run double against the Kiwoom Heroes in the bottom of the seventh inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Aug. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

The Wiz have soared to third place, thanks to a 19-11 mark since the All-Star break, the second-best winning percentage in that period. But the Kiwoom Heroes, for all their August woes, are still just half a game behind the Wiz.

Before playing the Tigers, the Wiz will take on the Doosan Bears and the LG Twins. The Wiz have a winning record against both of them.

The Heroes have the Giants, the Eagles and the league-leading SSG Landers on slate this week. The Landers have been a thorn on the Heroes' side all year, with a 10-3 head-to-head record.

The NC Dinos, despite coming off a 2-4 week, remain a team to watch. Though they are 5.5 games out of fifth, the Dinos also have more games remaining than anyone in the league now with 34. Their week features games against the Twins, the Landers and the Eagles.

An Chi-hong of the Lotte Giants is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Samsung Lions during the bottom of the fourth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Yonhap)

Elsewhere in the KBO, time may be running out for the Bears to make up ground and sneak into the postseason. They begin the week in eighth place at 47-62-2, 7.5 games behind the Tigers with 33 games left. They only won one out of six games last week, and their streak of playing in a record seven consecutive Korean Series is essentially over.

The lone bright spot for the Lions in their dismal season has been the performance of Jose Pirela. The second-year outfielder leads the KBO in batting average (.347), runs (83), hits (152), on-base percentage (.421) and slugging percentage (.568).

Starting in September, all Saturday games will begin at 5 p.m. and all Sunday games will start at 2 p.m.

Jose Pirela of the Samsung Lions hits an RBI single against the Lotte Giants during the top of the fifth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Yonhap)

