DSME inks deal on eco-friendly ship engine development
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Tuesday it has signed a business tieup agreement with two local firms on the joint development of next-generation, eco-friendly ship engines.
The memorandum of understanding, which was signed with rival Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and ship engine maker HSD Engine a day earlier, calls mainly for joint research on the development of environmentally-friendly engines and other equipment, DSME said.
The three companies will also push for operating joint projects, promoting personnel exchanges and seek other business areas of cooperation, it added.
The MOU comes amid toughening environmental regulations around the globe, which focus on reducing carbon emissions to mitigate global warming and climate change.
Market watchers said there is an urgent need to develop next-generation, eco-friendly ship engines, though large vessels have been increasingly powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) rather than fossil fuels.
In an effort to meet strengthened environmental requirements, domestic and foreign shipbuilding companies have been ramping up efforts to develop new engines powered by alternative fuels such as methanol, ammonia and hydrogen.
DSME, the world's No. 4 shipbuilder by order backlog, has been faring well this year on the back of brisk demand for LNG carriers. So far this year, DSME has clinched orders worth $6.43 billion, nearly 72 percent of its yearly order target of $8.9 billion.
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
-
BLACKPINK wins two prizes, BTS 4th consecutive group of year title at VMAs
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; critically ill cases on the rise