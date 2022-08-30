Festivals Calendar - September 2022

Fireflies, known as "banditburi" in Korean, were ubiquitous in Korea several decades ago but disappeared from most of the nation during its industrialization. The insects are now considered a symbol of a clean environment. The 26th annual Firefly Festival in Muju offers a firsthand look at the environment through such activities as an exploration tour to see wild fireflies. Various modern and traditional art performances, including folk plays, will be offered, as well as rafting and chances to catch trout with one's bare hands.