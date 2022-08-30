S. Korean Navy joins U.S.-led maritime exercise in waters off Guam
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy participated in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise in waters off Guam earlier this month to enhance combined operational capabilities, the armed service said Tuesday.
The Pacific Vanguard exercise took place from Aug. 21 through Monday, involving the naval forces from the South, the United States, Australia, Canada and Japan. The Korean Navy sent the 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer and the 7.600-ton Sejong the Great destroyer to the exercise.
During the exercise, the five Navies engaged in various maritime operations, like anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events and replenishment at sea, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
The South Korean Navy has taken part in the exercise since 2019.
